Portable gaming platforms are increasingly popular and there are more and more options on the market for playing on the go. For those who absolutely want to have their favorite games with them, this is an excellent solution ASUS ROG Ally. The good news is that this portable PC/console is now on a huge discount via the ASUS website. In fact, you can find it at the advantageous price of €499instead of €699, to this address.

We specify that this is the ROG Ally (2023) RC71L model, based on Windows 11 and bundled three months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The ROG Ally (2023) RC71L console features AMD’s new Ryzen Z1 series processors with RDNA 3 graphics. Thanks to this power, you can play games in high quality, which will look great on your Full HD display with 120 Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync Premium technology.

ASUS ROG Ally can also be used in projection mode

To ensure smooth performance and an enjoyable gaming experience, ROG Ally (2023) RC71L uses a new dissipation system known as Zero Gravity, which is a dual fan system that keeps temperatures low without generating much noise.

