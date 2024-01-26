ASUS ROG Ally 2 or whatever the name of the next generation of the handheld will be, it will probably hit the market by the end of 2024at least according to the words of Arold Su, vice president of ASUS India.

This information comes from an interview granted by Su to Techlusive on the occasion of the Zenbook 14 OLED launch event in India, in which he added that the next device will focus more on the “gaming” componenttherefore suggesting innovations, not only from a hardware point of view, but also with regards to software, which could reduce the gap between Windows 11 and the experience of using a traditional portable console.

“…we will most likely launch a second generation of portable consoles this year. We will keep the Windows features, but we will focus more on games,” Arold Su told Techlusive.