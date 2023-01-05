The CES 2023 It is currently being held, and at said technology fair many companies have announced their different projects planned to launch on the market within this same 2023. Among the exhibitors is ASUSa brand that is closely related to the world of pcalthough they also create peripherals for users who enjoy the sports.

This is how new Xbox controls have been presented, they bear the name of Raikiri Pro and they are from Republic of Gamerswhat makes these Asus accessories stand out is the Screen OLED 1.3-inch display that has dislodged the home button from its usual location. Although, it gives it an interesting aesthetic that users who bet on buying this new proposal will like.

The 128 x 40 screen can be used for custom animations, informational updates like microphone status. You can even run animated wallpapers, and it will also be compatible with pc. Asus mentions connectivity via USB-C for Xbox Series X|S consoles, so it would have more functionality with the computer.

The buttons on this control Xbox can be reassigned, activation dead zones can be adjusted and the application Asus Armory can be used to make further adjustments. The gadget also includes trigger locks, a circular D-pad, and four programmable rear buttons.

At the moment there has been no talk of prices and less a release date. But it’s scheduled to hit the market in the first quarter of this year, so controller enthusiasts will be very excited about the news.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: The truth is that this new control looks very good, I would like it above all to play things on the computer, although I imagine that it would be much better to complement it with the corresponding console. We’ll see the reviews that come out in the future.