We are at that time of the year when thanks to the CES we are finding out about all the new releases of technology for the current year. on this occasion Asus revealed two new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards in versions that meet different needs.

Source: Asus

First we have the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti which offers next-generation performance in a slightly smaller size than its bigger brothers. At 3.15 slots thick and 336mm long, this card offers plenty of surface area on its MaxContact heatsink for airflow.

It also sports three new 11-blade ASUS Axial-tech fans, capable of pushing 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure than its RTX 3080 predecessor.

Source: Asus

Secondly, we also have the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. This one has a thicker heatsink. It is worth noting that the TUF series is intended for rough use. We should even add that this model shares the same type of case as the RTX 4080 and 4090 that Asus makes.

Here we share the specifications of both models:

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

12GB GDDR6X

CUDA-core: 7680

PCIe 4.0 interface

2 x native HDMI 2.1a

3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

12GB GDDR6X

CUDA-core: 7680

PCIe 4.0 interface

2 x native HDMI 2.1a

3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a

What power supplies should you use with an Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards?

An additional fact that Asus reveals for both the ROX Strix card and the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 ti is that you use a power supply that has improved power. For example, they already talk about 850W models in three different versions, these are from the ROG series:

Thor 850W Platinum II

Strix 850W Gold Aura Edition

Loki SFX-L 850W Platinum

To this we must add that these key parts for the assembly of a PC have a 10-year guarantee and offer a stable and reliable power supply.

You also have to take into account what processor you are using, in addition to other components such as hard drives and so on.

What do you think of this new offer? Do you think it's worth it?