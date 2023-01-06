Surely you saw them, but you did not know what it was or what they were. Well, to make everything clearer, those kind of tablet-shaped laptops are the line Asus Flow and, lower your hand, They are very portable equipment and with certainly interesting components that attract attention due to their technology.

Now, within the CES 2023, Asus presented its Flow 2023 line which brings two different models that we are going to talk about right now.

X13: This model gets new interiors and exteriors with a redesigned gravity top and a new Nebula display that makes it as thin and light as a laopt.

Now the Flow X13 will be one of the first devices to have a 13-inch Nebula screen. It’s a 165Hz QHD panel with a 16:10 ratio so your games look really sharp when you’re out and about.

What’s next? It packs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and can pack a GeForce RTX 4070, which is certainly powerful for a laptop.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13, the world’s most powerful gaming laptop

According to what Asus says, ROG Flow Z13 is the world’s most powerful gaming laptop. It features a 16:10 aspect 165Hz QHD panel with the same pixel density and vivid colors as the X13, plus it’s protected by Gorilla Glass DXC against nicks and scratches to the touchscreen.

The Flow Z13 is powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. It is also compatible with a stylus ideal for artists and designers.

The aforementioned equipment is still thin and light, at just 12mm thick and 1.1kg in weight. Despite its small size, it is very quiet thanks to a custom vapor chamber and Thermal Grizzly liquid metal thermal compound on both the CPU and GPU.

In the end we have an X16 that has a 16-inch screen and that has a 240 Mhz monitor ideal for video games with a 16:10 aspect. This computer comes with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a GeForce RTX 4070.

Now how? Well, the price of the 2022 model of the Z13 is 50 thousand MXN. The same X13 from last year is at 29,000 MXN and with a less powerful graphics card. Another model that includes an external card, in this case a 3080, costs the not inconsiderable amount of 57,146 MXN.

What do you think of these teams? Would you like to buy them?