ASUS GPU Tweak III is the new version of the application for information, monitoring, adjustment and overclocking of dedicated graphics cards that the Taiwanese firm offers to any user. Although it is developed by the engineers of the house, it is available completely free of charge and can be used with different models of graphics cards, with chips from NVIDIA or AMD and from any manufacturer.

ASUS GPU Tweak III follow in the footsteps of MSI Afterburner, the most recognized and used graphics card overclocking tool. Your goal is the same. It offers complete control of graphics card performance, provides a detailed hardware description, and has additional features such as profile customization, benchmarking, and video recording.

Both keep track of every parameter that affects the graphics card: clock speed, temperature, use of VRAM memory and system RAM; fan speed or CPU usage (per core). In short, accurate hardware information and monitoring as well as the possibility of “turning up” the frequency of work in automated overclocking functions with specific profiles. really simple and some

ASUS GPU Tweak III

ASUS has put a good spin on the tool after receiving feedback from users and enthusiasts from all walks of the industry in a collective feedback that it says has driven all development. Any user can comment on the account ASUS ROG on Discord.

In addition to the usual known bug fixes and performance improvements, the update features a completely revamped user interface, created from scratch. The truth is that it looks very good, much better than the previous version II.

The new home screen combines the elements of “standard” and “advanced” modes. The default values, OC, Silent, and User Mode they’re available at the top for one-click use, while sliders make overclocking easy.

It includes several new meterssuch as GPU Power, GPU Voltage, and meters for each of the controllable fans. The monitor screen color can be adjusted through the Settings> Monitor screen, and each graphics card in the system can be assigned a different color. A wallpaper may also be added in future revisions.

In an additional window that can be added to or separated from the main one, we find the monitor screen, which offers real-time information on a lot of parameters, voltages, temperatures, current speed, power consumption or memory usage.

In the additional tools we find connected applications such as ASUS GPUZ, with general information about the graphics card and the supported APIs.

ASUS GPU Tweak III (version 1.2.1.1) is the first open beta of this version. ASUS says that bugs can be found and requests feedback to resolve them before the final release. We have tested it on a Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super and the truth is that it has worked very well.

If you are interested in these types of applications, which in addition to overclocking offer a large amount of information, monitoring and control, we recommend this special reading the special «10 free benchmarks to evaluate the performance of your PC» where we include the MSI Afterburner similar to this ASUS app and reference so far. Both can be used with any traffic even if they are not from the same manufacturer.