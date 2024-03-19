There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. Among the offers, we highlight the motherboard ASUS PRIME B660-PLUS D4, currently on discount at €122.99 instead of €175.80. Find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is advantageous, and the product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon.
The ASUS PRIME B660-PLUS D4 motherboard
The motherboard ASUS PRIME B660-PLUS D4 it is an ATX compatible with 9th generation Intel processors. It supports DDR4 memory, PCI 4.0, and has Realtek 2.5Gb LAN, Realtek 7.1 Surround audio, three M.2 slots and four SATA 6GB/s ports. It also offers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 and Armory Crate support, all in a sleek black design.
This motherboard is a reliable choice for anyone building or upgrading a desktop PC, offering solid performance and a host of advanced features.
#ASUS #PRIME #B660PLUS #sale #Amazon #Spring #Offers #Festival
Leave a Reply