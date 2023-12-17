The Taiwanese company has therefore presented the new one Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) which in addition to a high-performance chip brings many improvements on the aesthetic front and as regards the display, adding to the already extensive list of Zenbook Classic devices. Let's discover all the new features of the new ultra-thin smartphone from ASUS, already available in the official online store for reservations.

On December 14, Intel announced the entire new line of first generation Intel Core Ultra processors, the chips that will become the beating heart of all upcoming laptops and notebooks. After the officialization, some partner companies have therefore announced their new models equipped with Core Ultra and one of them is ASUS .

Main features

ASUS announced the new ZenBook 14, thin and powerful thanks to the new Intel chips

One of the big news for lo Zenbook 14 is the weight reduction, now 1.2 kg, possible thanks to the resistant aluminum body; although lighter, this does not lower its solidity or worsen its aesthetics, which once again proves elegant and similar to a premium product. Obviously the display also evolves and now the Zenbook 14 is equipped with one 14-inch Lumina OLED screenwith Gorilla Glass coating, available in two resolutions: 2880 × 1800 pixels in standard or touch version, 120 Hz refresh rate or with 1920 × 1200 pixel resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate.

In terms of components, the Zenbook 14 will be available with the three processors of Intel's H line, that is Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Ultra 7 155H and Ultra 9 185H, but only the second of these is available for pre-order starting today. The technical specifications are completed by a memory of up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, PCIe 4.0 SSD of up to 1 TB, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 modules, full HD webcam with infrared for Windows Hello and backlit keyboard.

As for connectivity we have HDMI 2.1 output, audio jack, USB Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB Type-C). ASUS also ensures improved battery life thanks to the implementation of a 75 WH cell with fast charging; use without being connected to the mains lasts around 15 hours and the USB-C Easy Charge patent simplifies charging with any USB-C adapter, socket or power bank.

Data sheet