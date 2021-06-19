Asus presented in these hours ROG Cetra II and ROG Strix Go BT. These are two devices bluetooth audio, a headset and a headset, with noise cancellation. Like all Asus products, moreover, they are designed for gaming, even if, of course, they do not mind being tested with other media.

The in-ear gaming headphones RGB ROG Cetra II offer USB-C connection which makes them compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, PCs, Macs and Nintendo Switches. You can activate ANC technology to eliminate distractions or choose Ambient mode to not lose the sounds of your surroundings. ASUS Essence LSR drivers provide powerful bass, while built-in noise-canceling microphones ensure clear communication. The included LSR fins and ultra-soft nubs provide added comfort, while RGB lighting can be paired with ROG ecosystem lighting via Armory Crate.

The RGB ROG Cetra II

ROG Strix Go BT is thegaming headset which offers the low latency and high resolution of Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio technology. Two elements that ensure high quality and uninterrupted Bluetooth audio, while the 3.5 mm connector ensures compatibility with different devices, gaming and otherwise. Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology eliminates ambient noise, while the ASUS Noise Canceling Microphone (Mic AI) keeps conversations crystal clear.





ROG Strix Go BT

The ROG Cetra II are available at a recommended retail price of € 139.9, while the ROG Strix Go BT are available at a recommended retail price of € 249.9 including VAT.