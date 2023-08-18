ASUSthe global technology leader, joins the iconic Japanese streetwear benchmark A Bathing Ape (BAPE) in a historic collaboration to introduce the first laptop BAPE of the world, the Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE Edition. This exclusive limited edition fuses technology and street style fashion, creating a unique package that combines thin and light laptops with the unmistakable and iconic camo design. BAPE and exclusive brand accessories.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE Edition combines the energetic style of the line vivobook with the bold aesthetic of BAPE. This collaboration is based on a shared passion for creativity, diversity and authenticity, fusing street style fashion with cutting-edge technology.

The characteristic camouflage pattern of BAPE It is reflected in the robust metal lid, the wrist rest and the touchpad of the laptop, offering a unique aesthetic. In addition, the package includes a carry bag with a camouflage print. BAPEa mouse with interchangeable covers, a doll BABY MILO and exclusive stickers.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE Edition not only looks good, but offers exceptional performance with options for Intel Core i5 CPU either i9 and 16GB RAM. The screen 120Hz 2.8K OLED and the stereo sound system certified by harman kardon provide an immersive audiovisual experience.

“We are delighted to announce the exceptional partnership between ASUS Vivobook and A BATHING APE, a collaboration that embodies the spirit of streetwear and pushes the boundaries of design. This marks the debut of the first laptop BAPE and the first streetwear-inspired notebook in our series vivobooksaid Galip Fu, Global Director of Consumer PC Marketing at ASUS.

The collaboration between ASUS and BAPE is a unique fusion of style, technology and authenticity, offering fashion and technology enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in the form of the Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE Edition.