













Asus presents all the details of ROG Ally its new portable console | EarthGamer

The first thing you should know about ROG Ally is that it will give you the opportunity to enjoy the most popular AAA titles in the palm of your hand. It will also be compatible with most Windows games on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass and more. So you could have all your libraries in one place.

Your users will have the option to play alone or with friends by connecting the portable console to the television. They will also be able to speed up their performance when used with external ROG XG Mobile GPUs. Which will offer a truly first level gaming experience.

We recommend you: Asus reveals its new Flow 2023 line, compact and costs double or triple that of a PS5

ROG Ally is powered by a new AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor. Based on Zen 4 architecture combined with graphics based on AMD RDNA architecture. Not to mention, it will be compatible with AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Super Resolution enhancement technologies. All on a 120Hz Full HD (1080p) display with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology.

How much will the ROG Ally cost?

Of course, when you see all its news, you will want to know its price. Well, the ROG Ally will be launched at a price of 699 dollars (about 12,300 Mexican pesos) and can be pre-purchased from this May 11. Its release will be on June 13 and will be available at Best Buy.

Source: Asus

This launch model comes equipped with Ryzen Z1 Extreme with 512 GB of storage. It will also include a gift card to redeem for three months of subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Sounds pretty tempting, right?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.