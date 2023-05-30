On the occasion of Computex 2023 in Taipei, Asus presented several novelties between PCs, notebooks, monitors and various other productsalso demonstrating remarkable results in terms of sustainability.

The Taipei event is an opportunity to show the major news arriving from the company, therefore at the stand you will find all the most advanced products from the label in question, also as regards the division Republic of Gamers (ROG). From devices aimed at users and businesses, to solutions in the healthcare sector up to gaming innovations, the ASUS proposal at Computex 2023 ranges across all segments.

For the occasion, the company also presented the latest results of sustainability towards achieving net zero emissions and how sustainable parameters are integrated into the design development of its products. Visitors to the event will be able to learn more about the new ASUS Carbon Partner Services that enable customers to offset the carbon emissions associated with their ASUS products.

Among the notebooks there are various novelties such as Zenbook S 13OLED (UX5304) and ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403), both of which feature OLED displays, with the former being regarded as the world’s thinnest OLED notebook and the latter as the world’s lightest among the most advanced 14-inch devices with performance elevated.

ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED

Among the novelties also the ASUS BR1402F notebook, the world’s first 14-inch “rugged” 2-in-1 dedicated to the educational sector. Other innovations on the ASUS booth include the new ASUS VU series monitors, designed for users who prioritize style, sustainability and performance.

However, particular attention is paid to gamers with the ROG section. Among the novelties of this we find in particular the gaming console ROG Allywhich is the new device destined to clash with Steam Deck on its own turf, equipped with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 120Hz FHD (1080p) panel with AMD FreeSync Premium support, 16GB high-speed 6400MHz LPDDR5 memory, 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage and a UHS-II microSD card reader to further expand your storage capacity.

Also featuring ROG’s Zero Gravity thermal system, which uses a dual-fan system with ultra-thin heat sink fins and high-friction heat pipes, ASUS ROG Ally will be available in the UK for $799, bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. of three months.

As for gaming notebooks, the ROG Strix SCAR 18with an 18-inch QHD Nebula display up to 240Hz.





ROG Strix SCAR 18

The notebook is powered by up to 13th generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processors with 24 cores and 32 threads and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 notebook GPU. ROG Intelligent Cooling uses liquid metal Conductonaut Extreme on the CPU and GPU, while the Tri-Fan technology and full-surround vents should ensure proper cooling.

On the desktop gaming front, ROG will also show the ROG G22CH, a compact 10-litre small form factor PC that packs up to an Intel Core i9-13900KF and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Smaller than its predecessor, the ROG G21CX Huracan is also designed in such a way that it doesn’t need tools to implement simple hardware upgrades. ROG G22CH is available with a liquid-cooled or air-cooled configuration.

On the smartphone front, there are ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, both devices that use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The Ultimate version features ROG Vision, a unique color matrix display on the back of the phone that can be customized .

As for monitors, ASUS presents the VU series with Swift OLED PG49WCDa 49-inch QD-OLED screen in super-ultra-wide format (5,120×1,440 pixels) with 1800R curvature, 144Hz refresh and 0.03ms response time.





ASUS Swift OLED PG49WCD

The new display features an efficient custom heat sink and a graphene film placed behind the entire QD-OLED panel for improved heat dissipation and drastically reduced burn-in risks.

ASUS also presents the technological solution G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) 2 on the ROG Swift 360 Hz PG27AQN thanks to a firmware update. Over 1,000Hz of responsiveness enables ULMB 2 to deliver dramatic motion blur reduction, with careful color management for each pixel. ULMB 2 turns the screen backlight on and off at a high frequency to optimally manage these scenarios, avoiding image duplication and blur effect. ULMB 2 uses a special technique called Vertical Dependent Overdrive to ensure that the backlight only actually turns on when all pixels are showing the right color. This results in sharper images and displays, even when scenes and objects move faster. It also offers a full backlight refresh rate, with nearly 2x the brightness of the original ULMB, and zero crosstalk or double images. All this by simply installing the new firmware soon available.

The ASUS and ROG booths at Computex 2023 are located at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F, booth number M0510 (ASUS) and M0810 (ROG), and will be open to the public from May 30 to June 2 from 9:30 to 17 :30.

