Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) revealed the upcoming news at the Never Stop Gaming event taking place on August 22 and 23 at the E-Werk in Cologne, Germany. At Gamescom, Asus unveiled ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero, ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming WiFi II, and TUF Gaming Z790-Pro WiFi motherboards that support 12th and 13th Generation Intel Core and Next-Gen processors. The new motherboards all offer support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory, even better connectivity, performance tuning possibilities, efficient cooling solutions and a wide range of other innovative features.

ROG Z790 Dark Hero and Strix Z790-A Gaming WiFi II feature WiFi 7 technology and the latest ASUS WiFi Q-Antenna, which together enable significantly faster speeds by transferring more data in every single transmission. In particular, the ROG Z790 Dark Hero offers a bandwidth of up to 320 MHz, while the data transfer speed can reach 5.8 Gbps. The TUF Gaming Z790-Pro WiFi instead offers WiFi 6E support together with the adoption of the latest Asus WiFi Q-Antenna, to improve wireless performance even in configurations developed with more attention to the budget.

These motherboards are equipped with all Asus exclusive technologies, including AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation and ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile II (AEMP II) to simplify the configuration of the entire system and improve its overall performance . The boards have numerous USB ports and support for fast charging on the front USB Type-C 20Gbps connector which also integrates the USB Wattage Watcher functionality. Furthermore, installation is simplified as these motherboards include specifically developed features for DIYers such as Q-Antenna, Q-LED, PCIe Slot Q-Release and M.2 Q-Latch.

ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is the world’s first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor, offering a 240Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 0.03 milliseconds (GTG). Leverages QD-OLED technology to deliver a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The PG32UCDM features a cooling system that includes a heat sink and the use of graphene to protect the OLED panel, thus reducing the risk of burn-in. The Smart KVM Switch allows users to control two devices using a single keyboard and mouse, without the need for doubling the hardware or additional software. Users will be able to use Picture in Picture (PIP) mode with keyboard hotkeys to switch from one device to another.

ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is a 34-inch ultrawide format (3440 x 1440) OLED gaming monitor with 800R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time . It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified compliant, while G-SYNC compatibility ensures smooth, tear-free viewing with low latency. Integrated Smart KVM allows users to control two devices with a single keyboard and mouse, while USB 3.2 connectivity allows for super-fast file transfers between two devices. The PG34WCDM offers extensive connectivity including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with 90W charging power. Availability of this model is planned for Q1 2024.

The ROG Swift OLED Monitor PG49WCD is a 49-inch super-ultrawide (5,120 x 1,440) gaming monitor featuring a QD-OLED 1800R panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. To improve performance and ensure the longevity of the QD-OLED panel, the PG49WCD monitor includes a graphene film and an innovative heat sink, which reduce the risk of burn-in and allow peak brightness to be increased up to 1,000 nits. Integrated Smart KVM allows users to control two devices with just one keyboard and mouse, without the need for specialized software or additional hardware. Users can also transfer files between the two devices thanks to the super-fast USB 3.2 connectivity.

ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro is the world’s first quad-band WiFi 7 gaming router, harnessing the full potential of the new WiFi 7 standard with support for 320 MHz channels in the 6 GHz band to deliver speeds up to 160% faster than to previous generation WiFi 6. In addition, 4K QAM modulation allows you to transfer more data in a single transmission, with up to 20% higher peak speed, to deliver incredible speeds, up to 30,000 Mbps. Thanks to two additional revolutionary functions – Multi-Link Operation and Multi-RU Puncturing – the GT-BE98 Pro is able to provide even faster and more efficient wireless connections. This router is equipped with all the gaming features typical of ROG routers, including Triple-Level Game Acceleration, Gaming Port and QoS, which reduce lag and latency for games. Using the new GT-BE98 Pro in combination with systems equipped with the new Z790 motherboards that integrate the WiFi 7 standard allows you to take full advantage of the latest features offered by WiFi 7.