Asus has announced ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, two new high-performance graphics cards. The RTX 4070 Ti delivers powerful next-gen performance in a slightly smaller footprint than its bigger siblings ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090. With a thickness of 3.15 slots and a length of 336 mm, this card offers good MaxContact heatsink surface for dissipation and airflow. It also features three 11-blade Axial-tech fans, capable of pushing 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure than the previous ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 model, all with a lower power limit and with equally low noise levels. A vented backplate ensures superior airflow while 0dB technology keeps this card quiet under the lightest workloads.

Asus is also offering a TUF Gaming variant of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, complete with the same GPU as the Strix version, but this time with a slightly thicker cooler and shorter board design. With a 3.25-slot thickness and new 11-blade Axial-tech fans, the new graphics card doesn’t compromise on cooling potential, while its shortened length of 305mm also ensures it’s more compatible with existing cases , even those that are not too spacious. The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti also features the Dual BIOS switch and a revamped TUF ARGB logo along the lid. ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will both be available in the “smooth” and in the “OC” (overclocked) variant progressively available at a price starting from 1,199.00 euros for the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 model You.