Asus ROG has announced the availability of the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM gaming monitor. The new display integrates a 26.5-inch OLED panel with QHD resolution (2,560×1,440 pixels) coupled with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time to ensure super-fast frame rates, as well as compatibility Nvidia G-Sync to ensure smooth images. The monitor has a custom heat sink and intelligent voltage optimization to minimize any potential associated risk. The ROG-exclusive Uniform Brightness setting helps solve Automatic Brightness Limiter (ABL) issues, thus preventing the screen from suddenly dimming when changing the size for a brighter window.

To ensure the longevity of the OLED panel, Swift OLED PG27AQDM includes a custom heatsink aimed at cooling the most heat-generating components and a new internal layout to improve its cooling effectiveness. The internal airflow has been optimized and the upper air slots are larger to achieve better heat dissipation. Heat is dissipated more evenly across the back of the monitor, so the average temperature is 5% lower than other monitors in its class. What’s more, this panel has 17% higher peak brightness than previous ROG OLED displays.

The Swift OLED PG27AQDM features an anti-reflection coating made with a micro-texture that helps reduce reflections and visual distractions from different ambient light sources. The uniform brightness setting, characteristic of ROG monitors, reduces peak brightness to keep levels consistent for a better viewing experience, even when suddenly changing the size of whiter and brighter windows, making it more comfortable for users. eyes the use of the panel even for prolonged exposure times. At the top of the monitor is a tripod mount for mounting devices such as webcams. Its connectivity options include one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a USB hub. The price is 1,299 euros.