AMD is preparing a new generation of processors for the AM5 platform: the Ryzen 9000X3D. These chips, based on the Zen 5 architecture and equipped with 3D V-Cache technology, are intended to offer even higher performance, especially in games.

The news comes from a mistake by ASUS, which accidentally included the Ryzen 9000X3D in the source code of its website dedicated to the new X870E and X870 motherboards. This confirms once again not only that AMD is working on these processors, but also that production is at a point where the manufacturer’s partners are already aware of the details.

ASUS Site Source Code Confirming AMD Ryzen 9000X3D Series

3D V-Cache technology has already proven to significantly improve gaming performance, as seen with the previous Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. The Ryzen 9000X3D is expected to feature even more L3 cache, leading to a further performance boost. But it won’t be the only one, as AMD itself has said it has some “cool” improvements in store for the next-generation Ryzen 9000X3D series with 3D V-Cache.

AMD hasn’t officially confirmed the launch date for the Ryzen 9000X3D yet, but it’s speculated that they could be available by the end of the year. These processors could be an interesting choice for those looking for maximum performance in games, especially considering that they will maintain the excellent performance-to-power consumption ratio seen with previous models.

We can therefore expect the Ryzen 9000X3D to represent a significant evolution compared to previous AMD processors. With 3D V-Cache technology and the Zen 5 architecture, these chips could become a popular choice for the most demanding gamers. We will just have to wait for the official announcement from AMD to know the precise details and technical specifications of these new processors.

