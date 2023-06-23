AsusRepublic of Gamers (ROG) has announced ROG Rapture GT6, ROG’s first mesh Wi-Fi system specifically designed and optimized for gaming. This tri-band Wi-Fi 6 system uses a combination of components and software to ensure the widest and most efficient coverage by eliminating any dead zones and offering fast download speeds, low latency gaming, safety and total protection. ROG Rapture GT6 can provide bandwidth of up to 10,000 Mbps, thanks to two 5 GHz bands of up to 4,804 Mbps each and one 2.4 GHz band of up to 574 Mbps. This bandwidth can cover up to 540 square meters thanks to nine internal antennas and Asus RangeBoost Plus technology. And for those who want multi-gigabit wired connections, there’s also a 2.5 Gbps WAN port and LAN aggregation. Meanwhile, ROG DNA is expressed in the integration of three-level game acceleration to prevent jitter, reduce lag, reduce pings and increase speed.

For its part, Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 is the world’s first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router, successor to the previous triple-band model, and offers speeds up to 16,000 Mbps, is powered by the latest Wi-Fi chipset and Broadcom’s flagship 2.0 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, along with Asus RangeBoost Plus technology for greater and more effective coverage. To ensure maximum versatility even in the case of wired connections, the GT-AXE16000 features two 10Gbps WAN/LAN ports, one 2.5Gbps WAN port and four 1Gbps LAN ports. The quad-band configuration, which requires much more engineering than a tri-band solution, has one 6GHz, two 5GHz, and one 2.4GHz frequency band. This configuration also allows for more flexible options to create an ASUS AiMesh network: for example, it allows gamers to dedicate the second 5GHz channel to backhaul connections while having a full set of 24GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands available for devices. All this adds up to three-level gaming acceleration, VPN Fusion for simultaneous execution of a standard and VPN connection, advanced Asus AiProtection Pro security already integrated and updated for free for life, as well as Instant Guard, useful for secure public Wi-Fi connections. ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 and ROG Rapture GT6 are available at a suggested retail price of 679 euros respectively, 349.99 for the one-node package of the ROG Rapture GT6 and 619.99 euros for the two-node package. Both options of the ROG Rapture GT6 are available in both the standard Black and Moonlight White colors.