ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) presented the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, a video card that is the first to adopt a mixture of liquid metal directly on the GPU die, to offer users an improvement in both thermal and acoustic performance . The all-in-one cooling circuit features a custom-designed cold plate, built-in pump fan and optimized coolant flow rate. This system dissipates heat through 700mm tubes and a 360mm radiator. Cascading magnetic fans allow for easy assembly and enrich your build with RGB lighting effects, while minimizing cable clutter for a cleaner, more streamlined look. The power supply is also premium, feeding the GPU with an always stable and reliable power delivery.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is supported by third-generation RT cores, fourth-generation Tensor cores and DLSS 3 frame generation technology to make games smoother and more realistic. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, however, pushes this technology to new heights, with a boost clock of 2,700 MHz, the highest value of any RTX 4090 available today. ROG Matrix RTX 4090 also supports custom software functions. Most graphics cards are equipped with a temperature sensor on the GPU die and an additional sensor on the memory modules, allowing for basic heat analysis using the two sensors together. ROG has provided two additional sensors in the voltage regulation modules, chokes, and power input circuits. This additional data powers the new Thermal Map feature in the ASUS GPU Tweak III app that returns a detailed analysis of the card’s thermal performance, in real time. This utility also supports Power Detector+, a feature that allows the card to detect anomalies on the six individual pins of the 12VHPWR cable. If the system detects a critical situation and it becomes necessary to rearrange the power cable, the user will be immediately notified. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 also includes new Mileage technology, which tracks card usage at different power levels, allowing users to keep an eye on the different load levels they’ve been using the card for, even for multiple gaming sessions.

The ROG Matrix RTX 4090 features the Dual BIOS switch to instantly switch between Quiet and Performance modes. Made through the ASUS Auto Extreme production process, the entire printed circuit board is soldered in a single, fully automated step which increases its reliability over time, while simultaneously eliminating the need to use aggressive chemical detergents in the soldering processes, in order to also reduce the overall environmental impact of the product. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 is built with the highest quality components, offering maximum performance guaranteed for the life of the card. ASUS has also amplified the GPU Tweak III feature set with the highest number of overclocking features ever. ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 will soon be available from a selection of ASUS commercial partners at a recommended retail price of 3,499.00 euros.