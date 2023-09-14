Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the availability of Raikiri and Raikiri Pro. Raikiri Pro is the first Xbox certified PC controller equipped with an OLED display and tri-mode connectivity: packed with many advanced functions, it is equipped with infinite control options. customization. The integrated OLED display can be used to show custom animations and status indicators or to change the game profile on the fly, even directly during gameplay. Additionally, tri-mode connectivity offers versatile connections via Bluetooth, low-latency 2.4GHz RF or USB cable, making Raikiri Pro perfect for gaming on any desktop PC or notebook, also ideal for ROG Ally. Plus, it’s compatible with the latest generation of Xbox consoles via wired USB-C connection. Its intuitive controls include four rear buttons that can be programmed for in-game commands or to change joystick sensitivity on the fly. The Raikiri Pro also includes physical two-way trigger locks, which can be set to low- or full-travel mode to suit different preferences or different games, with dead zones customizable via the Armory Crate software.

The left and right triggers offer a full range of motion and include a trigger lock mode that can be set for reduced or full travel. Additionally, activation dead zones can be customized via Armory Crate to suit individual preferences or best tailor the controls for different titles, from FPS to racing games. Raikiri and Raikiri Pro both offer a 3.5mm audio jack and a built-in ESS DAC to elevate the audio experience and give every gamer realistic in-game audio. Both versions also offer a button to activate or mute the microphone and chat during gameplay. Armory Crate software can be used to customize controls to suit individual playstyles or to best suit each specific title. A myriad of customization options are possible, allowing players to remap buttons, adjust OLED display settings (available on the Pro version), even customize the look thanks to RGB lighting effects (available on both versions), select controller profiles and set low battery alerts for wireless mode. With Armory Crate you can also change the strength of the controller vibrations and the joystick response curves. ROG Raikiri and ROG Raikiri Pro cost €119.00 and €169.00 including VAT respectively.