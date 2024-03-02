Despite last year's announcements, according to which Intel would abandon the NUC market, ASUS presented the new series of NUC 14 Pro mini-PCs with the latest processors from the Meteor Lake range. The available configurations include technical specifications and prices capable of satisfying the needs of a varied type of user and vary from the previous Raptor Lake U CPUs to the most recent innovations, all starting from $394. Let's discover these products together.

Small and powerful

The new ASUS NUC 14 Pro

As we mentioned at the beginning, the new NUCs from the Taiwanese company come with different configurations. The task of opening the dance falls to theASUS NUC 14 Pro with Intel Core 3 100U processora 6-core, 8-thread CPU with a TDP of just 15 watts and a price of $394.

The various models soon available include Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 processors with a base TDP of 28 W and up to 40 W peak, Intel graphics, 5600 MHz DDR5 RAM and NVMe SSD memory with PCIe 4.0 support.

To move up a category you need to contact ASUS NUC 14 Pro+ versions with Intel Core Ultra 5, Ultra 7 and the highest performing Intel Core Ultra 9 185H with 65 W TDP, in 16 core and 22 threads configuration. The “plus” models start at $869 and at the moment the prices for the flagship versions are not known.

Unfortunately the official ASUS websitedoes not list full specifications and it is not possible to understand the details of all the configurations that will be launched and the possible availability for the Italian market. In any case, the presence of the latest “Meteor Lake” processors on a NUC configuration is excellent news and we will not fail to update you on all the upcoming news.