Asus has announced the arrival of the new Zenfone 10 smartphone, the new compact flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, updated camera and even more powerful battery. Zenfone 10’s 144Hz AMOLED display delivers vivid colors in any condition, and the upgraded camera system with the latest 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal 2.0 and new algorithms for professional-quality video. To usher in the next generation of mobile video, there is also a new Adaptive EIS electronic image stabilization system, as well as 3D surround recording capabilities thanks to OZO Audio. Zenfone 10 is available in three new nature-inspired colors: Aurora Green, Eclipse Red and Comet White, joining Starry Blue and Midnight Black. Thanks to the use of energy-efficient CPU and components, we have improved the battery life of Zenfone 10 by up to 13%, while having the same 4300 mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. There’s also a new 30W HyperCharge feature, for maximum charging performance, and for convenience, Zenfone 10 now also supports wireless charging via any Qi-compatible wireless charger. Zenfone 10 will be available in the 8/128GB version for €799, 8/256GB for €849 and 16/512GB for €929.