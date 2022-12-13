Asus has announced TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT, the first two graphics cards in the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series product line. By integrating more streaming processors and higher bandwidth memory interfaces than the previous generation, they support up to 4K games with high frame rates in Windows games. The new graphics cards are built on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the world’s first gaming GPU to feature a chiplet-based design. The architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per Watt than AMD RDNA 2. It also includes enhanced AI throughput, and 2nd generation raytracing technology, which provides up to 1.8x better raytracing architectural performance in games selected.

TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX has a footprint of 3.63 slots and offers 6,144 stream processors. The total heat dissipation area has been increased by 22.8%, and the fans are larger, providing 13.8% more airflow and 8% more static pressure than the generation above, all by performing rotations at a lower number of revolutions and producing an equally contained noise. A Dual BIOS switch allows users to choose between “performance” or “quiet” modes. On the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX Asus provides an HDMI 2.1 port and a trio of DisplayPort 2.1 ports.

TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT offers several upgrades over the previous Radeon RX 6900 XT, including larger memory with 20GB GDDR6 RAM, 5,376 stream processors but also a larger 320-bit memory interface. The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX structure includes many of the new design elements of the video card. From the die-cast chassis, to its lid, to the aluminum backplate and 3.63-slot design. At the same TBP (Total Board Power) as the previous Radeon RX 6900 XT, the new graphics card runs cooler under load and, therefore, produces similar noise levels while offering increased performance. The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards are available at an MSRP of €1,299 and €1,249.90, respectively.