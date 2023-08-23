In the ASUS event held in Cologne in the frame of Gamescom, ASUS presented 3 new monitors belonging to the OLED gaming line.

The event held one day in advance of the opening of the Gamescom in Cologne, saw the protagonist ASUSwho after announcing the new range of motherboards with Z790 chipset specified designed for 14th generation Intel processors, has decided to offer us some news also on the front of the OLED monitors of the ROG line. There are a total of three monitors presented: ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM and ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD. As reported by the name, all three panels are OLED, a technology that has also landed in the gaming monitor market for a few months.

ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM was unveiled during the ASUS event at Gamescom 2023 The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM it is certainly the display that impressed us the most being the first OLED gaming monitor in the world to boast a resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) on a 32-inch flat, with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time (GTG). The brightness stands on 1000 nits, according to what was declared by ASUS, and offers, again according to the company, exceptional color performance and contrast, assisted by a new layout of the sub-pixels to ensure easier and clearer reading of the texts. All this thanks to the adoption of a QD-OLED panel of the latest technology that significantly detaches it from the recent PG27AQDM, or the 27-inch OLED with 1440p resolution. See also War in Ukraine: Apple blocks sales in Russia The PG32UCDM also features a cooling system that includes a custom heat sink and graphene materials to protect the OLED panel from annoying burn-in. Also new is the Smart KVM Switch that allows you to use and control two different PCs, such as a laptop and a desktop, using just a mouse and keyboard without the need for additional hardware or software. Finally regarding the connectivity, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM features a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with power.

ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM The ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is the 34-inch curved gaming monitor of the new ASUS line Switching instead to 34 inches, but this time with a curved panel, ASUS has introduced the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM, an ultra-wide gaming monitor with a curvature of 800R, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response times, all accompanied by a customized heat sink capable of keeping temperatures under control even under stress and for extended times of use, as well as reducing the risk of burn-in. The resolution is 1440p, 3440 x 1440 pixels to be precise. The peak brightness of the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is 1300 nits declared and holds certification DisplayHDR True Black 400 and G-SYNC capable of ensuring smooth images even at low latency. In this case the panel technology is the same as on the PG27AQDM, or the 27-inch OLED with 1440p resolution, so we are not faced with a QD-OLED display and the special graphene film for heat dissipation is absent. See also Does God of War Ragnarok risk being postponed? For Jason Schreier, no release date is set in stone Additionally, this monitor features USB 3.2 connectivity for fast transfers on two input sources. As with its “flat” sibling listed above, the PG34WCDM features Smart KVM support and features DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with power delivery up to 90W.

ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD The ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD is the most impressive monitor of the new ASUS line with its 49 inches of size Finally, to close the triptych we find the most impressive model of the new line of ASUS OLED monitors: the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCDa super ultra-wide gaming monitor (5120 x 1440, i.e. 1440p) 49-inch, equipped with a QD-OLED 1800R panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. In this case the panel makes use of the latest technologies available on the market and also mounted on the 32-inch flat we have just told you about: QD-OLED display for maximum color gamut and customized heat dissipation with a graphene film for better cooling management. The peak brightness reaches i 1000 nits and connectivity includes USB 3.2, a USB Type-C port with 90W power delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. Then there is the Smart KVM switch for the simultaneous connection of mouse and keyboard with 2 different devices.