In the ASUS event held in Cologne in the frame of Gamescom, ASUS presented 3 new monitors belonging to the OLED gaming line.
The event held one day in advance of the opening of the Gamescom in Cologne, saw the protagonist ASUSwho after announcing the new range of motherboards with Z790 chipset specified designed for 14th generation Intel processors, has decided to offer us some news also on the front of the OLED monitors of the ROG line.
There are a total of three monitors presented: ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM and ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD. As reported by the name, all three panels are OLED, a technology that has also landed in the gaming monitor market for a few months.
ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM
The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM it is certainly the display that impressed us the most being the first OLED gaming monitor in the world to boast a resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) on a 32-inch flat, with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time (GTG). The brightness stands on 1000 nits, according to what was declared by ASUS, and offers, again according to the company, exceptional color performance and contrast, assisted by a new layout of the sub-pixels to ensure easier and clearer reading of the texts. All this thanks to the adoption of a QD-OLED panel of the latest technology that significantly detaches it from the recent PG27AQDM, or the 27-inch OLED with 1440p resolution.
The PG32UCDM also features a cooling system that includes a custom heat sink and graphene materials to protect the OLED panel from annoying burn-in. Also new is the Smart KVM Switch that allows you to use and control two different PCs, such as a laptop and a desktop, using just a mouse and keyboard without the need for additional hardware or software.
Finally regarding the connectivity, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM features a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with power.
ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM
Switching instead to 34 inches, but this time with a curved panel, ASUS has introduced the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM, an ultra-wide gaming monitor with a curvature of 800R, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response times, all accompanied by a customized heat sink capable of keeping temperatures under control even under stress and for extended times of use, as well as reducing the risk of burn-in. The resolution is 1440p, 3440 x 1440 pixels to be precise.
The peak brightness of the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is 1300 nits declared and holds certification DisplayHDR True Black 400 and G-SYNC capable of ensuring smooth images even at low latency. In this case the panel technology is the same as on the PG27AQDM, or the 27-inch OLED with 1440p resolution, so we are not faced with a QD-OLED display and the special graphene film for heat dissipation is absent.
Additionally, this monitor features USB 3.2 connectivity for fast transfers on two input sources. As with its “flat” sibling listed above, the PG34WCDM features Smart KVM support and features DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with power delivery up to 90W.
ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD
Finally, to close the triptych we find the most impressive model of the new line of ASUS OLED monitors: the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCDa super ultra-wide gaming monitor (5120 x 1440, i.e. 1440p) 49-inch, equipped with a QD-OLED 1800R panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.
In this case the panel makes use of the latest technologies available on the market and also mounted on the 32-inch flat we have just told you about: QD-OLED display for maximum color gamut and customized heat dissipation with a graphene film for better cooling management. The peak brightness reaches i 1000 nits and connectivity includes USB 3.2, a USB Type-C port with 90W power delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. Then there is the Smart KVM switch for the simultaneous connection of mouse and keyboard with 2 different devices.
Prices and availability in Italy
According to the information that we have managed to gather in the field, the only certainties that we have managed to capture concern the last of the 3 monitors just described, the imposing 49-inch. The latter should in fact be available on our market during the month of October at a price of € 1699.
Moving on to the other 2 monitors, the information becomes much scarcer and hazier. Both should arrive in Italy and the rest of the world only during the first months of 2024probably at the turn of spring and, while the 32-inch flat, the PG32UCDM, will almost certainly become the new spearhead of the ASUS OLED line-up with a price that will hardly be below €1500-1600, the 34-inch curved, the PG34WCDM could instead be the cheapest of the trio. In fact, we must take into consideration the technology of the mounted panel which makes it much more similar to the 27-inch that has already been available for a few months and whose price today stands at €1100. It is therefore possible that his price tag is between €1,300 and €1,400.
As soon as we have more precise and official information, we will take care to report it.
