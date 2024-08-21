Let’s take a closer look at what this new range has to offer.

ASUS has unveiled its new line of X870E and X870 motherboards designed to support the AMD Ryzen 9000 processors . This new series, which includes models from the ROG, ROG STRIX, TUF, PRIME and ProArt families, is designed to satisfy the needs of both technology enthusiasts and professionals seeking high performance and cutting-edge features.

All X870E and X870 motherboards

The new range of ASUS motherboards includes nine different models, based on the X870E and X870 chipsets of the AMD 800 series. These models have been designed to make the most of AMD Ryzen 9000 processors, offering advanced features that satisfy both the most demanding users and those looking for a reliable product with solid performance. However, we remind you that the 9000 series has the same compatibility as 7000 processors, so they can also be mounted on “old” motherboards of the AM5 platform. But let’s get back to the ASUS lineup.

The flagship model, the ROG Crosshair X870E HEROstands out for its attractive design and high-level technical features. It supports DDR5 NitroPath technology, ensuring high performance thanks to an 18+2+2 phase power configuration. The motherboard is equipped with three M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slots and a SlimSAS PCIe 4.0 x4 connector, offering a wide range of storage options. There is also a Wi-Fi 7 port and a 5 Gb Ethernet, ideal for those who need a fast and stable network connection.

There ROG STRIX line offers several models, including the ROG STRIX X870E-E Gaming WIFI and ROG STRIX X870-F Gaming WIFI, which also offer plenty of power delivery and support for up to 8400 MT/s DDR5 memory. These motherboards are designed with gamers in mind, offering a design that combines aesthetics and functionality, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and a host of high-speed USB ports.

Below are images of the ROG STRIX X870E-E Gaming WIFI.

And ROG STRIX X870-F Gaming WIFI.

There ROG STRIX X870-A Gaming WIFIthe white variant of the STRIX series, maintains many of the technical features of the previous models, but with a different look that stands out for its elegance.

There ROG STRIX X870-I Gaming WIFIon the other hand, is a Mini-ITX format solution, ideal for those who want a compact configuration without sacrificing high performance.

The TUF Gaming series is enriched with the model TUF Gaming X870-PLUS WIFIa robust motherboard that offers excellent value for money, with support for up to 8000 MT/s DDR5 memory and numerous connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 and USB4 ports.

For those who work in the creative sector or prefer a minimalist design, ASUS offers the ProArt X870E Creator WIFI. This motherboard is especially suited for content creators, thanks to features like 10GbE LAN, support for up to four M.2 slots, and a set of high-speed USB ports that facilitate rapid data transfer.

Finally, the PRIME series is designed for mainstream users, with the models PRIME X870-P WIFI and PRIME X870-P that offer a mix of high-end features and a more affordable price point. These motherboards support up to 8000 MT/s DDR5 memory and come with four M.2 slots, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.