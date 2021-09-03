Luis Pablo Segundo

Mexico City / 02.09.2021 23:02:09

With the aim of expanding the product offering to empower creativity and design, the multinational technology manufacturer of Taiwanese origin ASUS presented its new family of laptops and PCs with Windows 11.

During the conference Create the Uncreated, the company unveiled the latest in laptops, monitors, peripherals, desktop computers, projectors and motherboards.

The new ones Products will be available in the market with the latest Windows 11 update, or failing that, they will be kept with the previous version. The idea is to offer consumers the option of working with the operating system that best suits their needs.

“At our core, we are innovators who take pride in bringing our best ideas to life. So today’s programming offers incredible experiences for creators, by creators, to turn imagination into reality, “said Samson Hu, co-CEO of ASUS.

Among the novelties of the brand, the notebook series including ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro series and Vivobook Pro series, which improve workflows and raise productivity for creative professionals and “prosumers.”

The computers feature OLED displays in the ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook and Vivobook seriesranging from high-end creator laptops to everyday laptops, as well as the new ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH.

AMP