If business is your reason for living, ASUS ExpertBook B1 awaits you on Amazon to an unmissable offer. The design is linear and elegant, you can carry it anywhere because it is very light and with a professional allure, which is why it was designed.

ASUS ExpertBook B1: why it has to be yours

If you are a man who has made business his reason for a place in the world, if you are developing a start up or creating a new company, ASUS ExpertBook B1 is the notebook that will not disappoint you with its performance. It is enough to know that you can customize it and that thanks to it you can manage any task.

A very interesting feature is the kit of I / O ports, fast WiFi 6 and state-of-the-art AI noise canceling technology. As for the processor, it is a 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7graphics Intel Iris Xe and state-of-the-art operating system Windows 11 Pro, that guarantee maximum performance as a support to your work.

The memory is of da 8GB and capacious storage from 256GB SSD PCIE, which also contributes to particularly demanding work sessions. ASUS ExpertBook B1 has been equipped with a new ASUS Intelligent Performance Boost technology that guarantees the best performance and agility of the laptop thanks to the regulation of internal temperatures.

Not to be forgotten the power supply up to 90 watts to intelligently manage the performance of the CPU and the fast pace of your work sessions. This allows you to switch between modes with agility Performance, Balanced or Whisperthanks to which you can get on with your business while your Notebook manages the power and performance in any scenario.

All this can be found on Amazon at a cost of only € 759.00 instead of € 889.00 with a saving of € 140.00. Hurry up, because no one knows how long the offer will last.