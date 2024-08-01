If you are looking for a new latest generation graphics card but do not want to invest the sums required for the top-level models, this is the right time for you. Amazon Italy offers a discount for a ASUS DUAL NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TI 16GB. The price is 21% lower than the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price is 569.22€, while the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
ASUS Graphics Card Features
The ASUS DUAL NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TI features a 16GB RAM of type GDDR6 PCle 4.0 at 18 Gbps. Being a graphics card of the 4000 generation, it supports the latest graphics technologies such as full ray tracing and DLLS 3.
This model of 2.5-slot compact sizesuitable for any computer, has two cooling fans with double ball bearings that promise double the lifespan of those with a traditional design. Of course, it also features 0 dB technology to play in silent mode and not hear any noise from the fans.
