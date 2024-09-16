If you are looking for a Asus Dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 OC at a good price, you shouldn’t look any further because Amazon Italy has made a new offer available. The discount – compared to the recommended price – currently reported by the platform is 21%. In order not to miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The recommended price is 239.93€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
RTX 3050 Graphics Card Features
The Asus Dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 OC GPU features a 6GB GDDR6 RAM. It also has a boost clock speed of 1,537 MHz. The fans have double ball bearings that promise a lifespan of up to twice as long.
There Auto-Extreme mode uses automation to increase reliability and GPU Tweak III software offers performance tuning, heat control, and system monitoring.
#Asus #Dual #Nvidia #GeForce #RTX #GPU #Lowest #Price #Amazon
Leave a Reply