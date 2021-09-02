The news of the event ASUS Create the Uncreated they are not limited to a massive refresh of the creator offer in the sign of OLED screens, but include another relevant surprise, at least for content creators. Let’s talk about technology ASUS Dial, implemented in two different forms. The first is the physical one of one wheel which is present both on the new ProArt Studiobook 16 laptops, recessed in the chassis so as not to annoy the movements, and on the new ProArt MD300 mouse. But we will also see it arrive on ASUS monitors and desktops that will form an ecosystem designed to allow you to calibrate color settings, tools, dimensions, brightness and a lot of other parameters to the millimeter.

The new ASUS Dial is designed to fit a large number of devices, all designed to work in synergy

We have already seen the technology at work, but ASUS has decided to make it a cornerstone of its offer for content creators by guaranteeing integration with Microsoft Wheel, and therefore with the compatible applications, and full support for major ASUS applications including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. All configurable with the ProArt Creator Hub application and combined with a bundle for ProArt products that include months of free subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud service.

Furthermore, the technology can be declined in a digital version. The touchpad of the new Vivobook Pro integrates it into the touchpad, giving up the useful tactile feedback but not all the various features ranging from the possibility of programming the DialPad to the pre-set dynamic functions to make the most of the supported applications.

Returning to the physical version, as anticipated this is also part of the ProArt Mouse MD300 equipment, combined with the ProArt Mouse Pad PS201, which includes an extremely sensitive central button, in order to further increase the precision in adjusting the various settings of the programs dedicated to graphics. . The mouse, characterized by a 4200 dpi sensor with polling up to 1000 Hz, is equipped with switches that promise an average duration of 50 million clicks and which, in the case of the main buttons, can be replaced.