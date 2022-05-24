If you are a lover of the chromebook you know very well they are gods devices that are not intended to be used as a heavy work machine or as a gaming PCand in the case ofASUS Chromebook CX1100 the thing does not change, however yes poses as an accessible and flexible product for the use of content that does not require too much memory, and why not maybe even be by your side during university courses or small work tasks (email, word, excel, etc ..).

The ASUS Chromebook CX1100 allows you to increase productivity and have more fun, on the go, in fact this lightweight and ultra-portable device gives you all the freedom you need, thanks to its long battery life, and ensures easy multitasking and incredibly immersive entertainment thanks to the rich library of Google apps for studying, working or playing.

Today, you could take this car home (at a really tempting price) by going to save 90 € on Amazon on the list pricebut let’s take a closer look at its technical specifications.

Why should you choose to buy the ASUS Chromebook CX1100

Thanks to Intel Celeron 6305 processor you will get very good performance on a thin and light notebook, of course as a comparison you don’t have to consider laptops dedicated to professional work and / or gamingindeed you should consider it as a device that performs what you do on your tablet or mobile, at the maximum possible power.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1100alongside the Intel Celeron SoC, supports a internal memory from 64GB eMMC 5.1so as to have enough space to store your work documents quickly and safely, however, although they may seem few do not fear, you can easily connect an external SSD / HDD.

Finally, to close the frame of the ASUS Chromebook CX1100 thinks about it Intel UHD Graphics integrated graphics card and a ram soldered on the 4GB LPDDR4x-3733 motherboardnot quite the best, but still decent.

Designed to fold 360 ° from notebook to tablet, the ASUS Chromebook CX1100 gives you the flexibility to use it in different ways, according to your needs, by the way it will be including the Lenovo USI Pen, ideal for long sessions of writing and notes, graphic or artistic drawing.

The USI protocol pen supports Chrome OS and delivers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivitygreat for natural writing and drawing, plus one 150 day battery life based on 2 hours of daily active useyou can also take advantage of a shutter to protect privacy: When you’re not on a video call or recording something, just slide the shutter and no one will be able to see you anymore.

Also good the visual experience thanks to display 13.3 ″ FullHD IPS touchscreen with 1920 × 1080 resolutionmaximum brightness of 250nits, glossywhere you can gWatch and stream programs and videos without distraction, thanks to the slim bezels and wider viewing angles.

Everything in a Chromebook is fast, secure and simple, with the ASUS Chromebook CX1100 Generation VI, you just need to log into your Google account to have your Google Drive files, documents and Chrome preferences at your fingertips. For maximum protection from security threats, your Chromebook also comes updated every six weeks to guarantee you the latest security measures against malware and other threats.

The sound department is also good, with crystal clear sounds for an always pleasant listening experience and cinematic audio, thanks to stereo speakers enhanced and to a integrated amplifier optimized by Waves Audio.

From the point of view of I / O ports we find enough for everyday needs, namely a first generation USB-C 3.1 socket, one slot for Kensington Nano lock, a first generation USB-C 3.1 input (for power supply), a first generation USB-A 3.1, the combined headphone / microphone jack, a microSD card reader, finally the volume control and the power button, also placed on the side of the device.

