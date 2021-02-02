ASUS Chromebook CM3000 is an interesting addition to the catalog of the Taiwanese firm under Chrome OS. And it is that the Google platform offers laptops in all kinds of formats (the same ASUS offers models as interesting as the recent Flip C436), but the truth is that there are very few electronic tablets. Chromebooks and tablets They have been the formats that increased the most in sales in 2020 and the Taiwanese firm intends to cover both at a stroke.

Surely the most valuable and almost unique model in this market segment is the Lenovo Duet and on that concept of an economic tablet with the possibility of 2 in 1 by adding a keyboard and stylus, turn the ASUS Chromebook CM3000.

It is a medium format tablet with 10 inch multi-touch screen, ideal for mobility due to size, volume and weight. It has a rear mount reminiscent of the Surface Pro design for easy use at various levels of incline. Desktop tasks that can be enhanced with the addition of a typical 2-in-1 keyboard and stylus pens.

Use a processor ARM MediaTek Helio P60 (MT8183) with integrated Mali graphics and a configuration with 4 Gbytes of RAM and up to 128 Gbytes of internal eMMC storage. Basic specs, but they should work fine with a system like Chrome OS. Connectivity also offers the essentials with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and a USB Type-C connector for charging and data.

The tablet also has a set of pogo pins on the bottom where the detachable keyboard connects, while the included stylus stores in a slot on the tablet when not in use.

ASUS Chromebook CM3000, specifications

screen 10.5 inch LCD Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels CPU MediaTek Helio P60 (MT8183) GPU ARM Mali G-72 MP3 Memory 4GB Storage 64GB or 128GB eMMC Connectivity WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm audio Cameras Front 2 MP, rear 8 MP Battery 27 Wh Dimensions 255mm x 167mm x 8mm – 526 grams Operating system Chrome OS

German retailers They list this ASUS Chromebook CM3000 for a price of 449 euros. One more addition to the Google platform on PCs whose sales do not stop growing and in a tablet format (2 in 1) under Chrome OS for which there is not much offer. It may surprise you considering everything there is for Android, but we must remember that Google came out of the tablet market with its own hardware.