Christmas brings with it various discounts and ASUS takes the opportunity to offer us the ROG Phone 6 and 6D at a special price: let’s see the price of these two models.

Christmas is approaching and deals on the best tech products keep popping up. Now, for example, ASUS offers us new offersone of which is dedicated to ROG Phone 6 in the 12+256 GB model. Instead of 1.099€ the smartphone is now available at €1,019. Also not to be ignored is the discount for the model ROG Phone 6Din the 12+256 GB model, which it costs only 919€ instead of 999€.

ROG Phone 6D



Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate ROG Phone 6D, discounted at this address, is equipped with Dimensity 9000+ 5G. With a CPU speed of up to 3.2GHz, the chipset delivers the ultimate 5G experience for mobile devices. The ROG Phone 6D series features a 6.78-inch AMOLED HDR10+ display at 165Hz with a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display can be set to 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz or 165Hz depending on your preference. As for the photographic sector, there is a triple camera system with a Sony IMX766 50MP wide-angle main camera, a second 13MP ultrawide camera and a macro camera. Improved software features include HDR10+ video mode and a 12MP front camera. ROG Phone 6D features the GameFX sound system, with dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sound has been optimized in collaboration with Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac. It also features Dirac Virtuo spatial audio, which uses patented algorithms to enable immersive stereo sound while enhancing the overall audio quality of the speakers. There 6D series battery is 6000mAh and equipped with advanced features that improve its performance and extend its life, with a 65-watt HyperCharge adapter for fast charging included in the package.

ROG Phone 6



ASUS ROG Phone 6 The ROG Phone 6, under promotion on this pagefeatures a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor with CPU clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz. To ensure maximum gaming performance, the smartphones take advantage of a GameCool 6 systemenhanced with innovative 360° CPU cooling technology. There 6000mAh battery ensures extended battery life for long gaming sessions, while the 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED HDR10+ display uses exclusive ROG tuning technology to achieve a 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and ultra-fast latency ultra-short touch of 23ms. ROG Phone 6 takes advantage of the full suite of features Snapdragon Elite Gaming and an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU, boasting a performance improvement of more than 50% over the Snapdragon 888 featured in the ROG Phone 5. The GameFX sound system The ROG Phone 6 features dual symmetrical seven-magnet speakers, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sound has been optimized in collaboration with Dirac, leveraging Dirac Virtuo spatial audio technology, which uses patented algorithms to enable immersive stereo sound from the smartphone's built-in speakers. As for the camera, the ROG Phone 6 series comes with a triple camera system with a main Sony IMX766 50MP wide-angle camera with improved image quality and HDR processing, a second 13MP ultrawide camera and a macro camera. There 6000mAh battery it is equipped with advanced functions that improve its performance and extend its life, there is also a 65-watt HyperCharge power supply for fast charging.