Taiwanese company Asus is launching one-of-a-kind laptop in India these days. Asus is launching more than one laptop in the Indian market, especially for gamers and professionals, and in this series, Asus has launched another laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX 550 (Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550) in India, which is Very different in terms of look and feature. The specialty of this new laptop of Asus is that it has a dual screen and you can do many other tasks simultaneously with gaming, office work and YouTube videos. However, the laptop looks like it is looking as good as its price. Asus has launched this dual screen laptop in India for Rs 2,79,990.The era of multi-tasking is where you do many things at once and people around you expect the same from you. In such a situation, if the laptop is equipped with the best tasking features, then it is something else. Keeping this in mind, Asus has been launching a variety of laptops under the Vivobook and Zenbook series over the past few months, including some with dual screens. But for the first time Asus has launched the Zephyrus Duo 15 laptop on its ROG (Republic of Gamers platform), which is very different in terms of look and features. This laptop has been launched especially for gamers, with most features that are not necessary for beginners.

Features of Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

Talking about the features of Asus ROG GeForce Duo 15 GX 550, this laptop with 2 variants with 10th generation i7 and i9 processor has a main screen size of 15 inches, which is fully HD and has a refresh rate of 300 Hz. Apart from this, it has a screenpad plus in the form of a dual screen, which can be up to 13 degrees tilt, that is, you can lift the screenpad as per the need and can do any work by opening the desired tab.

Talking about the rest of the features of this new laptop of Asus, it has 8 GB of RAM with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, which you can increase up to 48 GB. This can give you an idea of ​​how different this laptop is in terms of speed and performance. The rest of this laptop has memory from 512 GB to 1 TB. This laptop has other features including Gig + performance with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.2 Second Generation Type C DisplayPort ChargeP, USB 3.2 First Generation Type A ports, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm microphone jack. The Asus ROG GeForce Duo 15 GX550 also has a fast charging feature. This Asus laptop is available for sale in India from September 29 at the Asus store, ROG store as well as online shopping sites like Flipkart and Amazon.