ASUS dominates the sales of gaming laptops and this segment has led a good part of the presentation at CES 2021, updating several series such as the ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix and an interesting novelty in the form of a convertible, ROG Flow.

For the update and as we have seen in other manufacturers such as Lenovo, ASUS relies on the new generation of dedicated graphics RTX 30 Mobile from NVIDIA and the new Ryzen Mobile 5000 processors. In this regard, it should be noted that we are seeing many teams with AMDmore than ever in an OEM notebook segment typically dominated by Intel. Another sign of the good shape of AMD and the rise in sales of its CPUs. In graphics we cannot say the same and here NVIDIA simply sweeps.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

One of the most interesting pieces of equipment at the ASUS presentation at CES 2021 has been the renewal of a unique series that we had the opportunity to analyze and that stands out for its double screen for use in instant messaging, web browsing, control of streaming games or the recording software while playing games. It also acts as a TouchPad.

The main screen has 15.6 inches diagonal and it is offered in two panels to choose from, a 4K with a 120 Hz refresh rate or a Full HD with a 300 Hz rate. The secondary screen (ScreenPad Plus) is a 14.1-inch IPS touch LCD that is available in resolutions 3840 x 1100 or 1920 x 550 pixels, depending on the laptop configuration. When the laptop is fully open, the back of the ScreenPad Plus lifts up at an angle for easy viewing and interaction.

While last year’s dual-screen Zephyrus Duo was powered by an Intel Comet Lake-H processor and RTX 2000 graphics, this year ASUS replaces Intel with AMD and offers configurations up to the mighty Ryzen 9 5900HX. For graphics, use the new RTX 30 Mobile, accompanied by up to 48 Gbytes of DDR4 memory and solid state drives of up to 2 Tbytes in capacity.

It has an aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, a generous 90 Wh battery, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet and USB ports of all kinds. ASUS is taking pre-orders for a configuration with a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 300MHz Full HD display for $ 2,900. Elite among the elite, powerful and above all unique for its double screen.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15

Two other high-end gaming laptops that were praised last year for their compact design and impressive performance, now further enhanced with processors AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile Series Graphics. (Probably in Max-Q configurations).

The series is offered in two versions with various display options. The kind of 14 inch You can use Full HD panels with a 144 Hz refresh rate or a 2K panel at 120 Hz. The version with a 15.6 inch you can equip panels with QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 165 Hz.

Both laptops support up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and feature PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid state drives for storage. Among its connectivity, we see Gigabit Ethernet, two USB Type-C ports that support power supply or Display Port output, another HDMI 2.0b video output, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and a microSD memory card reader.

Both have audio systems with 4 2W woofers and 2 2W tweeters and respective 76Wh and 90Wh batteries. With Windows 10 Home, availability is expected in March with no defined price.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 and 17 / SCAR

Another group of laptops from ASUS ‘presentation at CES 2021 has been the ROG Strix series that the Taiwanese firm divides between standard models for all types of gamers and the SCAR brand designed especially for professional gamers and electronic sports.

The Strix G15 and G17 will be offered in screen sizes of 15 and 17 inches diagonal, with panel options to choose between native resolutions FHD with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and another with WQHD resolution with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 3 milliseconds.

The top configuration is expected to include the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, while the graphics will be the responsibility of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Its memory capacity will amount to 32 GB DDR4 and for internal storage it will offer PCIe SSD options of up to 1 TB.

The capacity of the batteries has increased compared to the previous generation and it features fast charging from the USB Type-C ports. The Arc Flow fans have been redesigned, as has the cooling system, liquid metal on the CPU with four heat sinks and outlets on the thermal module for cooling.

Among the connectivity elements we see Gigabit Ethernet, two USB Type-C ports that support power supply or Display Port output, another HDMI 2.0b video output, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and a microSD memory card reader. ASUS claims to have boosted the audio system with more powerful speakers and noise cancellation in its microphones. There is no price for the Strix G15, while the G17 can be reserved with a starting price of $ 1,799. They will be available this quarter.

The versions SCAR are distinctive for a sportier chassis design and even higher performance, with two versions of 15 and 17 inches, the latter standing out for a refresh rate of 360 Hz. more powerful processors and graphics of the Ryzen Mobile and RTX 30 and will feature overclocking features such as the ability to run the processor at 80 watts of power in a sustained manner.

Both versions feature a backlit optical-mechanical keyboard and the screen-to-body ratio, battery size and footprint have been improved compared to the previous generation. Users get USB-C charging, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and the same bi-directional AI noise cancellation found in the G-series models.

They will have the same memory and storage capacity as the previous ones, although they can be updated more easily with a quick access hatch. Connectivity is similar with Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C with DisplayPort support, HDMI, and two additional USB ports on the left side next to the audio jack. They will be available this quarter without a defined price.

ASUS ROG Flow X13

We finished with the biggest news from ASUS at CES 2021. It is the first convertible for games from the premium series Republic of Gamers. Understanding that these types of laptops should not only offer performance, ASUS seeks versatility and “Daily convenience” with a type of format that is usually far from what we consider as a gaming machine.

The convertible is based on a 13-inch multi-touch screen and a hinge system that allows it to be placed on top of the keyboard to facilitate various modes of use, from laptop to tablet. ASUS will have two panel options, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio. One offers a 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD resolution, while the other will have an Ultra HD 4K resolution but a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Inside it mounts a processor AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS and a GPU that without being one of the new RTX is not bad for this type of format the GeForce GTX 1650 that it mounts. Equip up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X-4266 RAM and PCIe SSD storage units of up to 1 Tbytes.

Where is the trick? What makes this Flow X13 really special is the external graphic including. Dubbed the ROG XG Mobile, it’s not much bigger than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 that it packs inside. TIt has a frequency of 1,810 MHz with a power of 150 W with ROG Boost. It connects to the laptop with a custom PCIe 3.0 x8 interface, which ASUS says offers more speed than Thunderbolt 4 could have provided.

In fact, there is a dedicated graphics bandwidth of 63 Gbps to play, while a separate USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, sharing the same 16-inch cable, handles 10 Gbps data for itself. The result is an external graphics card that doubles as a hub, with four USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a full-size SD card slot, plus DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0a that connect directly to the external GPU.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 with included ROG XG Mobile It is now available to reserve with a price of $ 2,999.