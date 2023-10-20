ASUS Republic of Gamers announced today a new collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelionthrough a collection that includes a set of customized themed components and peripherals EVANGELION-02 and Asuka. With these components you can create an entire build with the characteristic red and orange colors inspired by the character and enjoy the performance of ROG products. Here is the complete list of components and accessories available starting from the next few days in limited edition:

Milan, 20 October 2023 — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) renews its collaboration with the famous anime Evangelion and announces the availability of the new EVA-02 and Asuka themed collection. Lovers of the series and “do-it-yourself” PCs can now rely on a wide range of premium components and top-quality ROG peripherals now embellished with Variety of custom Evangelion themed decals and graphics, with the classic red and orange EVA-02 palette. The new powerful arsenal includes a top motherboard like the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero, a powerful ROG STRIX GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics card, the exclusive ROG Ryujin III AIO cooler, an impressive ROG Hyperion gaming case, the practical graphics card holder ROG Herculx and an exclusive kit of gaming peripherals, to enrich and complete the entire setup.

ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition motherboard

Based on the original concept of the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero, this special version, in addition to being feature-rich and offering the enviable performance of the original model, features exclusive customizations along with the characteristic red and orange theme of EVA-02. The backplate design features Evangelion theme and EVA-02 Beast Modetestimony to the exceptional power and numerous control options made available by this motherboard, capable of raising processors to a higher level Intel® 12th, 13th and 14th generation Core™, along with the fastest DDR5 memory kits. Without forgetting the typical design of theAT Field designed around the CPU socket and thePolymo lighting on the I/O panel, which in this case offers a truly surprising effect, alternating the images of Asuka and the normal EVA-02 to give a further artistic touch and further customization possibilities.

ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4090 EVA-02 Edition graphics cards

The EVA edition of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 takes advantage of a myriad of features found in higher-end ASUS models to elevate the overall performance of the entire build, such as Axial-tech fans with reverse rotation And 0 dB technologya unique vapor chamber designaexuberant power delivery of a high standard and a elegant and robust metal exoskeletonto ensure maximum rigidity. The entire cover of the dissipation system, already expertly designed, is now embellished and dominated by the EVA-02 color theme, while the image Asuka stands out on the backplate. It’s difficult to even imagine that any gamer or fan of the series could ask for more!

ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB EVA-02 Edition AIO Cooling System

Every single component of the new ROG x Evangelion collection embodies and effectively interprets the Evangelion spirit, the ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB EVA-02 Edition is no exception, starting from the originals extensions around the aluminum frame, inspired by Asuka. In addition to monitoring system vitals to keep your build stable in the heat of battle, thelarge 3.5 inch LED screen of the Ryujin that pulsates at the center of the build can display a collection of Asuka and EVA-02 themed animations. In the meantime, three special 120mm fans with ARGB technology with customizable lighting effects connect perfectly and effortlessly thanks to the advanced magnetic connector. The latter simultaneously transmits the control and power signals, to guarantee the entire Evangelion system always efficient and generous cooling, necessary to face the next adversary.

ROG Hyperion EVA-02 Edition chassis

ROG Hyperion EVA-02 Edition is undoubtedly a premium gaming chassis which, compared to the already impressive basic version, now sports a EVA-02 themed lighting panel able to immediately communicate the spirit of Evangelion even while admiring your build from the inside. This panel can also be positioned externally to the build, if you prefer to free up space in that position for the installation of additional fans or SSDs. Every detail, both internal and external, has been meticulously designed and modeled to perfectly match the aesthetics of the EVA-02 and accommodate, in a well-balanced synthesis, all the other ROG x Evangelion components, making the case the true fulcrum of everything the system.

Support for ROG Herculx EVA-02 Edition graphics card

The already popular ROG Herculx VGA holder in the ROG Herculx EVA-02 edition really shows off a surprise variety of ROG and Evangelion themed graphics, without however compromising on its original function, which is to guarantee the most effective and solid support of the very generous graphics card. Its base has the style of Progressive Knife by EVA-02 to communicate strength and adaptability. And like all ROG Herculx mounts, users don’t need to no tools for its installation: just lift the extendable platform and use the adjustable wheel to adjust the height. The platform can also be effortlessly released at the touch of a button, for easy removal during hardware upgrades.

ROG THOR 1000W Platinum II EVA Edition power supply

At the heart of every build, the power supply is the beating heart of the entire system, having to provide stable and reliable energy and support to every single component. In this case, the ROG Thor II Platinum EVA Edition, available already from the first collection, integrates perfectly with all the other components of the new series, thanks to a splendid skin that incorporates the same color palette as the EVA-02 Edition. As in the original versions, the ROG Thor ensures all the necessary power even for the most critical missions, using premium components and various optimizations in cooling that they allow noise levels among the lowest in the categoryeven during the most grueling gameplay or the most challenging battles.

ROG Strix Scope RX EVA-02 Edition keyboard

The ROG Strix Scope RX EVA-02 Edition proudly wraps the keycaps and rugged aluminum case in the signature EVA-inspired red and orange theme, creating the perfect backdrop to house the exclusives ROG RX optical-mechanical switches. This formidable combination offers keystrokes and keystrokes altogether free from oscillations it’s a bounce delay close to zeroas well as boasting a IP57 certification for water and dust resistance, all to ensure truly reliable operation even during prolonged or turbulent campaigns.

ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint EVA-02 Edition Mouse

To always ensure the necessary control, the ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint enters the fray with absolute precision and accuracy by virtue of the 36,000 dpi of its sensor, once again signed by ROG. The look is eye-catching, with a livery that mixes the EVA-02 color scheme, while the ergonomic design helps minimize hand fatigue even after several hours of use. It’s a wireless mouse and the Battery life is truly remarkableto allow total immersion in the gameplay, confident that you have the winning Evangelion weapon in your hand.

ROG Scabbard II EVA Edition mat

To complete the control kit, a coordinated and generously sized mousepad could certainly not be missing: it is the ROG Scabbard II EVA Edition, already present in the first collection, but perfectly in line with the renewed aesthetics of the new EVA-02 Edition series. Combining contrasting NERV and EVA inspired design elements on one surface coated with nano particles Able to repel water, oil and dust, the ROG Scabbard II EVA Edition mat effectively and faithfully combines and synthesizes the main themes of the series, providing further customization of your desk, as well as a solid support base for the entire set and a fast moving surface for the ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint EVA-02 Edition mouse.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

All products from the ROG x Evangelion collection will be available in the next few days in limited seriesexclusively at selected ASUS Gold Store and resellers participating in the Program Powered by ASUS.