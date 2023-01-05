Asus has announced the new ROG Raikiri Pro controller for Xbox and PC which will see the light later this year. It is the first equipped with a small 1.3-inch OLED display that will show customized animations, battery information, microphone usage details and more. The display has a 128×40 pixel resolution and will also be useful for changing usage profiles between various players and performing Bluetooth pairing with accessories. For the rest, it is a full-fledged Pro controller, fully programmable also via PC app, four buttons on the back and interchangeable parts. It’s also the first Microsoft-licensed PC pad with triple connectivity: Bluetooth, low latency Wi-Fi and USB-C cable. Asus describes the controller as intended for the PC, stating that some functions will only be available on the Xbox Series via cable connection, so it is not clear which of these will be intended for console users.