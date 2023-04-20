Asus has officially announced its new monitor ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM with 27-inch QHD OLED panel at 1440p and 240Hz refresh rate, which is presented as a particularly suitable choice for gamers: let’s see features and price.

This is the new monitor of the ROG Swift series which, as its main feature, has an OLED panel that allows for a 17% higher peak brightness than even the previous ROGs of the same line, and also counts on an improved passive cooling system.

The monitor in question has in fact a high-efficiency heat sink without a fan, which guarantees the maintenance of a relatively low temperature but in maximum silence. The optional uniform brightness setting also ensures consistent brightness levels across the entire screen while the DisplayWidget Center software allows you to easily change the settings.

The new ROG Swift OLED monitor PG27AQDM integrates a 26.5-inch OLED panel with resolution QHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) combined with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms, which also guarantees an immediate refresh rate and remarkable fluidity of the images. In addition to this we note the compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSyn Premium.

The color depth is true 10-bit, which guarantees a color depth higher than the standard 8-bit, and the monitor is equipped with DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB hub. All at the price of 1,299 eurosalready available at various retailers.

So let’s review the technical characteristics of the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM: