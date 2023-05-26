Asus has announced ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 7600, Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 V2 graphics cards, designed to strike a balance between affordability and gaming performance. The upgrades made over the previous generation, Asus says, make the ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card a viable option for every user’s next gaming PC. Compared to the last generation ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, the new video card runs quieter at broadly similar temperatures and has a TGP (total graphics power) of 145 watts. Two 11-blade Axial-tech fans keep cooling airflow constant through the 2.9-slot heatsink while dual ball bearings on the fan ensure longer fan life. Air vents in the aluminum backplate provide an additional path for dissipation. The card also features 0dB technology, which reduces fan speeds for completely silent operation under light workloads or whenever temperatures allow. A Dual BIOS switch also allows users to prioritize performance or quiet operation.

For those who want to design a small PC, ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card may be the choice to consider. The compact format, with a reduced length of the card and the thinner heatsink guarantee an optimal airflow where bulkier cards would otherwise be suffocated. Like the ROG Strix variant, the Dual models also feature a pair of precisely engineered Axial-tech fans to deliver a constant flow of cooling air, and 0dB technology. ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards deliver balance of acoustic, thermal, and graphics performance. Finally, the GPU Tweak III application makes it easy to overclock or undervolt a graphics card, customize fan curves, and monitor vital hardware information. The ROG Strix and ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards are already available at retailers at a recommended retail price starting at €369.00 including VAT.