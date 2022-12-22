Users who plan to build a new computer or plan to renew its components will be happy to know that Asus already put its new line of video cards on sale Radeon RX 7000 which currently has two different models: RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT.

Now the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX, is the emblem card of this new Radeon RX series. This 3.63 slot card offers 6,144 stream processors. Also, for those looking for high bandwidth and plenty of VRAM, this model offers both: 24GB of GDDR6 and a 384-bit memory interface.

Likewise, this line has the appropriate materials to endure, has a resistant structure that is up to the task of protecting the PCB from subsidence. It starts with a rigid die-cast frame to which a robust aluminum backplate and cover are attached. It also includes a graphics card holder in the box to keep it perfectly aligned over time.

Source: Asus

On the other hand, its new cooling design allows the GPU to function at full capacity. They widened the vent on the back plate to open up even more space for airflow. They increased the total heat dissipation area by 22.8%.

We also recommend: Wow, NVIDIA! AMD also announced its priceless Radeon

Asus also offers the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT

It seems that we are talking about a difference in letters between this model and the other, but let’s describe what it can do. You see, the 7900 XT outperforms the 6900 XT with 20GB of GDDR6 RAM, 5,376 processors, and a 320-bit memory interface.

Like its older sister, it has similar functions. Even its thermal performance is good and will take several worries off your mind so that your experience is the best possible when gaming.

What do you think of these new Asus cards? Do you think they will be worth it? Do not forget that you can share your opinion with us in the comment section. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook.