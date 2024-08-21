ASUS today introduced two new ROG QHD OLED gaming monitors, the PG27AQDP and XG27ACDNG, featuring refresh rates up to 480Hz.

Two monitors designed to meet the growing demands of competitive gamers looking for high refresh rates, with a 26.5-inch flat OLED panel. The resolution is QHD 2560×1440 pixels with network refresh up to 480 Hz. These are the features of the new PC screens presented by ASUS at Gamescom 2024which apparently won’t have support for NVIDIA G-Sync. But let’s go into more detail.

ASUS ROG SWIFT OLED PG27AQDP First on the list is theASUS ROG SWIFT OLED PG27AQDP. This monitor features an anti-glare WOLED panel with a QHD resolution of 2560×1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 480Hz, making it the world’s first OLED monitor to achieve this value. ASUS has also introduced a new sub-pixel layout (RGWB) for clearer images, and offers technologies like OLED Anti-Flicker, adjustable HDR and OLED Care+ with up to a 3-year warranty. ROG AI Assistant technology, which includes AI Shadow Boost, AI Crosshair, AI Visual, AI Sniper and MOBA Map Helper, should further enhance the gaming experience. The monitor will be available for pre-order at a price of €1099.

ASUS ROG STRIX OLED XG27ACDNG The ROG STRIX OLED XG27ACDNG instead sports a semi-glossy QD-OLED panel with a 360Hz refresh rate and the same QHD resolution. It features 90W USB Type-C Power Delivery and has a new back design for better heat dissipation. The summary sheet of the features of the two new ASUS monitors Pricing has not been announced for this model, but it has been confirmed that, in addition to their ultra-fast refresh rates, both models offer a GTG response time of 0.03ms.

The first ASUS with the new NVIDIA G-Sync In addition to the OLED models, ASUS also unveiled the ROG SWIFT PG27AQNR 360Hz gaming monitor, which uses an Ultra Fast IPS panel in a 27-inch design. This monitor is part of a new partnership between NVIDIA and MediaTek, bringing NVIDIA G-Sync technologies to MediaTek scalers for greater cost-efficiency and a wider range of G-Sync products.