Asus has announced an officially licensed Xbox controller with a built-in OLED display and tri-mode connectivity.

The ROG Raikiri Pro is the first licensed Xbox controller with such connectivity, allowing players to connect to devices via Bluetooth, low-latency 2.4GHz radio, or good old USB-C. This will be especially useful for players who game not just on Xbox or PC (with the relevant adapter) at low latency, but also on other devices like smartphones or TVs.

The controller’s tiny 1.3-inch display can display custom animations, battery life, or microphone status.

The controller also features an ESS DAC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a mute button.

It also contains all the extra features you would expect from a pro controller, including remappable buttons, adjusting joystick sensitivity and dead zones, and different trigger modes, all of which can be customized via Asus’ Armory Crate PC app.

There’s no word on a price or release date just yet, but it will come out at some point this quarter.