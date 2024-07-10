Asus has its own division of equipment dedicated to gaming. We can say that they have been establishing themselves as an important brand for over a decade and offering all kinds of products, including a new PC of a compact size and with enough technology to run AAA games.

What does the Asus ROG NUC? Right off the bat, you’ll find it in two different models: one with a Core Ultra 9 and the other with an Intel Core Ultra 7. The icing on the cake is that each model also comes with either an Nvidia RTX 4070 or 4060 that, combined with the processor, will give you a great gaming experience.

Now, if you don’t want to play and are looking to do something else, both models will be ideal for editing or working on very simple things. In fact, at their core, they are more than enough equipment if you are not going to use them for video games.

The reason we say this is a more than capable machine is because the processors are new: 16 cores and 22 threads, enough to handle all kinds of processes. Add to that the NVIDIA graphics card models are very capable, so you can play many games in HD or 4K as well.

Asus ROG NUC Technical Specifications

Yes, the Asus ROG NUC certainly sounds attractive, but what exactly does it bring to the table and what makes it so special? That is the question we need to find out.

Model ROG NUC 970 ROG NUC 760 Size 180 x 270 x 50 mm 180 x 270 x 50 mm Weight 2.6 KG 2.6 KG Processor Core Ultra i9 5.1 Ghz Core Ultra i7 4.8 Ghz Memory Up to 64GB DDR 5 56000Mhz Up to 64GB DDR 5 56000Mhz Storage 3 ports for M.2 2280 3 ports for M.2 2280 Ports 2 x USB 10 Gbps, 1 audio output, SD reader, 1 HDMI 2.1, 2 DVI. 1 Thunderbolt, 2 USB 10 Gbps, 2 USB 2.0 2 x USB 10 Gbps, 1 audio output, SD reader, 1 HDMI 2.1, 2 DVI. 1 Thunderbolt, 2 USB 10 Gbps, 2 USB 2.0 Lan 2.5 Gbps Ethernet 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WLAN + BT Intel Killer WiFi 6E 2×2 + BT 5.3 Intel Killer WiFi 6E 2×2 + BT 5.3 Adapter 330 W 330 W

