Asus is quick to launch the new Radeon RX set on the market which includes RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT the solutions addressed are different, from liquid cooling to affordable value for money solutions. Let’s see them together:

ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6950 XT with hybrid liquid cooling and 240mm radiator integrated into a slim design of just 2.2 slots that can be easily scaled even in E-ATX configurations

with hybrid liquid cooling and 240mm radiator integrated into a slim design of just 2.2 slots that can be easily scaled even in E-ATX configurations ROG Strix Radeon RX 6750 XT delivers performance, features and aggressive looks in a 2.9-slot design with three upgraded Axial-tech fans and ARGB functionality

delivers performance, features and aggressive looks in a 2.9-slot design with three upgraded Axial-tech fans and ARGB functionality ROG Strix Radeon RX 6650 XT is a 2.9-slot card cooled by two Axial-tech half-width fans operating silently up to 60 ° C

Obviously all of them support the new architecture AMD RDNA 2 and include process optimizations and software and firmware enhancements. In addition, they offer memory technology AMD Infinity Cache high bandwidth and low latency, along with ultra-fast 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory.

They also support Microsoft Windows 11 and Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX ™ Super Resolution (FSR) and upcoming upscaling technologies AMD FSR 2.0 And AMD Radeon Super Resolutionall this to allow you to play at very high frames.

Asus ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6950 XT: the top of the range with liquid cooling

The RXs have always been the benchmark for power and value for money. Today the ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6950 XT are exceptionally powerful thanks to the AMD RDNA 2 architecture and a overclocking as standard with another gem, the custom liquid cooling. The cooling plate fully covers all components, effectively cooling them together with a 240 mm radiator, guaranteeing maximum performance in all conditions.

Furthermore, its heatsink a low profile 2.2 slot it allows you to insert it even in smaller volumes or compact builds. A fan directly cools the VRM ensuring optimal operating conditions, while the i Super Alloy Power II quality components guarantee reliability and durability over time. The radiator is assisted by two ASUS 120mm ARGB fans, which are compatible with Aura Sync just like the RGB LEDs on the cover.

Thanks to the two FanConnect II connectors on the board, you can create wiring with customized ventilation curves to optimize its operation and keep the components cool even when they are under stress.

Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT: the classic top



If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more traditional air-cooled card with top performance, ASUS offers the new TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT. His 2.9 slot heat sink with MaxContact technology offers a great cooling range, especially considering that here it is paired with three latest generation Axial-tech fans.

There 0 dB technology optimized ensures that these fans turn off completely in case you are not loading the card, and will activate only when the temperatures reach the threshold of 60 ° C.

The truly solid TUF Gaming cards: the outer shield is made of sturdy metal, while the bottom is further protected, thanks to a stainless steel I / O bracket and a durable ventilated backplate.

The swtich for dual BIOS It will allow you to choose between maximum performance modes or quieter operation, while an illuminated and Aura Sync compatible logo can be synchronized with the RGB effects of the other components of the build, for maximum customization.

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 6750 XT: the favorite daughter



The entire ROG Strix line is performance oriented. Also for the new ROG Strix Radeon RX 6750 X, which sports one of the best cooling systems in a graphics card today: a 2.9 slot heatsink with MaxContact technology provides a large surface for cooling, aided by three Axial-tech fans with an optimized design to ensure maximum airflow and minimum noise.

The fans run silently thanks to 0 db technology until the GPU reaches 60 ° C, and a dual BIOS switch again offers the choice between maximum performance or maximum silence. The card’s FanConnect II headers allow users to synchronize the case fans with the GPU temperature to ensure optimal cooling at all times.

The ROG Strix series offers as much in terms of features as it does in terms of style and design, with RGB lighting compatible with all other Aura Sync components and extending the full length of its protective shield. The sturdy and elegant backplate, has an air intake for the fan positioned further to the right in order to dissipate heat more effectively. The stainless steel I / O bracket and metal frame provide additional strength and protection for Super Alloy Power II components.

ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6750 XT: big in performance, small in size

While bulky, triple-fan cards offer superb cooling with low noise levels, compact PCs require equally compact graphics cards. The ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6750 XT offers excellent performance in a format that is perfectly suited to even the smallest builds.

Two Axial-tech double ball-bearing fans direct the airflow right where it’s needed most, shutting down completely below 55 ° C to ensure remarkably quiet operation during your low-load activities.

A dual BIOS switch will allow you to customize your user experience, choosing between maximum performance or optimized settings for noise reduction. A thin strip of RGB lighting allows the customization of the upper part of the external cover, while a protective back plate gives stable support to the PCB and a minimal look.

There ASUS Auto-Extreme technology allows accurate and precise production with the minimum possible human intervention, assisted by rigid validation tests lasting 144 hours, which guarantee excellent performance combined with maximum longevity. With its more compact size and affordable price, the Dual Radeon RX 6750 XT is unmatched for its quality / price ratio.

ROG Strix Radeon RX 6650 XT: Optimal features at an affordable price



If instead you want to aim for the features and charm of a ROG Strix card but with the accessibility of a mid-range card, the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6650 XT is the perfect solution.

Smaller than the Strix Radeon RX 6750 XT, it offers two half-width Axial-tech fans in a 2.9 slot design to ensure you excellent heat dissipation.

The 0 dB technology only spins the fans when a temperature of 60 ° C is reached, so users can enjoy a relaxing silence during the lightest workloads. Alternatively, the dual BIOS allows users to maximize cooling power and fan performance with a simple click.

Just like the higher-end ROG Strix and TUF Gaming cards, the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6650 XT is also built with commitment Super Alloy Power II premium components, integrated on a ventilated backplate and supported by a stainless steel I / O bracket. Naming and ROG RGB logo on the right side of the cover coordinate with the rest of the setup via Aura Sync, for a distinctive, coordinated and captivating note of style.

ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6650 XT: the essentials

If, on the other hand, you’re a gamer looking for the best value for money, the ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6650 XT offers convenience combined with all the performance you might want in a mid-range card.

Its design is clean and minimalist, compact in size and adaptable to any build, even the most compact. The two Axial-tech fans with double ball bearings provide effective and quiet cooling, especially during lighter workloads.

Also in this case the card is made using the Auto-Extreme technology which guarantees aexcellent reliability and longevity in time. Plus, thanks to the protective backplate and stainless steel I / O bracket, the card boasts incremental stability that enhances its best feature: pushing every frame in all the latest games.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

The new graphics cards ASUS Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT And Radeon RX 6650 XT are already available or will soon be available depending on the specific model at ASUS Gold Storeresellers participating in the Program Powered by ASUS and from major ASUS Business Partners starting from a recommended retail price of € 619.00 VAT included.

Below is a summary table of the specifications.