Asusa well-known company specialized in the production of PC components of various types, ranging from educational purposes to gaming, has renewed an interesting collaboration for all gamers passionate about anime: the one with Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The collection of gaming components (Republic of Gamers) also returns to Italy with a series of products dedicated to two characters much loved by fans: EVA-02 and Asukawhich we can admire right now on the official Asus website.

The collection will include a very high level setup composed of the following components:

ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Motherboard

ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card

ROG Ryujin III AIO cooler

ROG Hyperion gaming case

Support for ROG Herculx graphics card

A kit of dedicated gaming peripherals, to enrich and complete the entire setup.

The entire collection will be available in a very limited form starting from the next few days and, surprisingly, also Italy among the countries from which it will be possible to order these new and exclusive products.

