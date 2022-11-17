Asus and Blizzard Entertainment have announced the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition, a limited edition version of the ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone. The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features details reminiscent of Diablo missions. The back of the smartphone has a special finish that intensifies the brightness of the red flames as the angle changes. The user interface is also customized, with themed live wallpaper, icon styles, animations, sound effects and more. Matching accessories are based on items in the game. These include the Aero Case Shield Blessing and the Map of Sanctuary, both of which feature hidden invisible ink elements that can be revealed using the Fahir’s Light torch. Also featured is the Immortality Ejector Pin, featuring unique strokes that mimic the game’s logo. Internally, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is identical to the ROG Phone 6, with its specifications powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 ROM. The smartphone costs 1,399 euros.