Asus Republic of Gamers has announced the availability of the new ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse and ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition mousepad. It was designed with the help of Aim Lab professionals and is specially made for first person shooter gamers. Includes Aim Lab Settings Optimizer which analyzes gamer performance to offer personalized mouse settings that help users make the most of their individual strengths and playstyle. The Harpe Ace is one of the lightest gaming mice available, weighing in at 54 grams. Includes the ROG AimPoint optical sensor which delivers up to 36,000 dpi with a CPI deviation of less than 1%. It includes ultra-low latency and energy-efficient ROG SpeedNova wireless in 2.4GHz RF mode. The ROG Hone Ace gaming mat features metrics metrics that work in tandem with a dedicated feature in Aim Lab software to help gamer to train their movement skills within a 360° space. The nano-coating creates a water, oil and dust repellent surface and features a rubber base for stable grip on surfaces.

“The partnership with Aim Lab allows us to offer a clear competitive advantage through excellent gaming gear that also allows for a truly personalized gaming experience and able to fully satisfy the unique needs of each player,” said Kris Huang, General Manager of Gaming Gear & Accessory Business Unit and Chairman of the ROG Brand Committee. ʺPartnering with ROG has allowed us to co-develop a number of innovative peripherals to help gamers around the world improve their gaming experiences. ROG has been an amazing partner and we are thrilled to finally unveil the results of this collaboration,” said Wayne Mackey, CEO of Aim Lab. ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition and ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition will be available shortly at 159, 99 and 39.99 euros.