Bad news comes for all players waiting for ASURA THE STRIKERthe title announced last April as a sort of tribute to the famous and highly appreciated Space Harriers. According to what was officially revealed by the developer LeftOverThis arcade-style 3D shoot ’em up For PC will fail to meet the launch window previously set for 2023, but now we are aiming for 2024without revealing the reasons that led to this decision.

In order not to leave users alone with the bad news, a second trailer of the game has been released online, which we recommend for viewing below!

ASURA THE STRIKER – Second trailer

