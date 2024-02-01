The capitals of Peru and Paraguay are the official candidates to host the continent's most important multi-sports competition after the Colombian city of Barranquilla was stripped of its hosting rights last month for failing to meet its contractual obligations. The headquarters decision will be made on March 12.

Lima and Asunción met all the requirements and confirmed their interest in hosting the Pan American Games 2027, The Pan American Sports Organization (Panam Sports) reported on Thursday that it made official the candidacies of the capitals of Peru and Paraguay for the largest multi-sport event on the continent.

On March 12, the Extraordinary General Assembly of the entity's Executive Committee will be held virtually, which brings together 41 members, to choose the next venue for the fairs.







During the Assembly, both Asunción and Lima must make a 40-minute presentation, and then proceed to the voting of the member countries and, thus, choose the city that will host the 2027 Pan American Games.

The capitals of Paraguay and Peru, respectively, officially applied to the entity chaired by the Chilean Neven Ilic, upon meeting all the requirements and, before January 31, they officially delivered all the requirements requested by Panam Sports, to enter in the race to be the host city and country.

“We are very happy with the application of these two great cities of our continent. “Both met the requirements requested in this process within the stipulated period and in March, the General Assembly will have the opportunity to vote for the one it considers best to host the twentieth Pan American Games in history,” Ilic said in a statement.

LIMA AND ASUNCION ARE THE CANDIDATE CITIES FOR THE 2027 PAN AMERICAN GAMES. 🏟️ The capitals of Paraguay 🇵🇾 and Peru 🇵🇪 officially applied and among them will be the host city that will host the XX Pan American Games in history. pic.twitter.com/32d5kIqhit — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) February 1, 2024



Lima has Pan-American experience since it was the host city of the fairs in 2019 and it has in its favor that it has most of the infrastructure of the sports venues of that edition.

Asunción, for its part, announced its candidacy on January 11 due to the withdrawal of the headquarters to the Colombian city of Barranquilla, that failed to comply with the commitments agreed with Panam Sports.

If Asunción is chosen, it would be the first time that the Paraguayan capital organizes the largest multidisciplinary competitions on the continent.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, had asked the committee to reconsider the decision to remove the headquarters from Barranquilla, while Colombian authorities opened an investigation against the country's Sports Minister, Astrid Rodríguez, for alleged negligence in her duties.

The Duque government failed to comply with the organizers of the Pan American games, so says the letter that the Olympic committee sent me. Our government had a deadline to pay until January 31 of this year and they were told that it would be paid, before reaching this date the… https://t.co/TxaQpxgZT8 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) February 2, 2024



Panam Sports did not provide any details about the contract breaches when it canceled the venue rights.

The most recent edition of the Pan American Games was held in Santiago, Chile in 2023, with the participation of almost 7,000 athletes from 41 countries.

With EFE