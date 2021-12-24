In addition to Kazuto kirigaya, known to many as Kirito, another of the most prominent characters of Sword Art Online is Asuna yuuki, who is usually called nothing more Asuna.

She is the main heroine of the story and appears in one way or another throughout the light novel of Reki kawahara.

She is a favorite of fans, who were able to see how she developed into a brave and courageous fighter.

Asuna has evolved throughout Sword Art Online

The first time she got caught up in the game that gives the series its name, she was deeply puzzled and despaired. But he knew how to recover in time and grow as a character.

That is something that is shown more in the new animated film of the franchise and that is based on the novel by Sword Art Online Progressive. This work tells the story of her and Kirito As they climb through the floors of the flying fortress Aincrad.

Sayaka Kanda, Yuna’s voice actress in SAO, dies

After the first installment of the series, other heroines appeared, but Asuna has prevailed. Although he didn’t have much to do in the first half of the Alicization Arc he was in his second and was vital to save this virtual world.

Throughout the saga he has maintained his appearance although with some changes. For example, when her light brown hair turned blue, which happened while enjoying the game HELLO or ALfheim Online.

This cosplay is inspired by the ALfheim Online game

Well, it is on this appearance that a cosplayer, kisakumacosplay, to play this heroine. But he decided to give it a very Christmas touch.

Instead of the usual outfit, she wears a red and white one with black stockings.

The Christmas tree could not be missing either, although the one seen in the photos that we share is a bit stylized. As you will realize, they are a series of shots taken outdoors and in a public place.

East cosplay inspired by Sword Art Online not bad, although it is clear that in this case we cannot talk about fidelity. At first glance this interpretation is not easy to recognize.

Even if Asuna has blue hair in HELLO And all because it is an undine, her traditional hair is more popular and known. There were not a few fans who were somewhat taken aback when they saw such a change in the anime.

