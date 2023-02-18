Will the movie “Friends” be able to surpass the other installments of “Asu mare”? Critics have issued their score and have qualified the franchise that way.

Carlos Alcántara returns to theaters with “Asu mare: the friends”, although this time he does it as a director and not as the protagonist of the film. This new plot promises to bring smiles to the public, but this does not ensure that it will become a benchmark in Peruvian entertainment, since it is enough to see the three installments of the main saga to have an idea of ​​what we are talking about.

What is the worst “Asu mare” movie?

The “Asu mare” saga began in 2013 and its overwhelming box office success led to the release of two sequels, which arrived in 2015 and 2018. These three films sought to portray the life of ‘Cachín’; However, it does not mean that they have been received in the same way: the public has been polarized and the debate has almost always revolved around the type of comedy it offers.

But what has been the worst in the saga so far? To do this, we consulted the scores they have obtained on the specialized IMDb portal and this is the result.

“Asu mare 1” – 6.4 out of 10

“Asu mare 2” – 5.7 out of 10

“Asu mare 3” – 4.6 out of 10

Despite its ratings, the franchise could be considered a success for Tondero, as they often draw large numbers of viewers and ultimately generate profit for the studio.

However, it is perhaps somewhat disconcerting that the third part is the least liked, since it had the creators of Enchufe TV as producers, a studio characterized by its great success on social networks thanks to its famous sketches (perhaps applied to cinema Peruvian has not been the best option).

“Asu mare 4” is one of the most viewed movies this week on the billboard. Photo: Tondero

“Asu mare: friends”, a different attempt, but with a foreseeable destiny

At this point, we will give a subjective appreciation (we went to see the movie and we already have a published review). “Asu mare: los amigos” has just arrived in theaters in Peru and its plot separates from the life of ‘Cachín’ to focus on the experiences of his neighborhood colleagues. Although the intention was to give the public a break from the main saga, the truth is that it fell into the same exploited formula as its predecessors.

For now, the film does not have a rating on IMDb, but we can anticipate, without fear of error, that it will suffer the same fate as the first three installments of “Asu mare” and will obtain a similar score.

Some of the factors that don’t allow it to take off are related to its weak plot, jokes that aren’t laughable on their own, but rather because of the ridicule of their characters and the exaggerated and unjustified use of profanity. This, added to an unflattering script and unconvincing performances, give us light that “Asu mare” is destined to be in the shadow of a hackneyed type of comedy.